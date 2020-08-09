Community destruction during extreme wildfires is a home ignition problem

There are good reasons to reduce fuels or “treat” vegetation for ecological and commercial objectives. But fuel treatments are most effective on wildfire behavior within a fuel treatment. They do not stop extreme wildfires. So let’s call a spade a spade and not pretend that most of these projects truly reduce home ignition risk during extreme wildfires. The most effective “fuel treatment” addressing community wildfire risk reduces home ignition potential and occurs within HIZs and the community, which is to say, we can prevent WU fire disasters without necessarily controlling wildfires.

To make this shift, land managers, elected officials, and members of the public must question some of our most deeply ingrained assumptions regarding wildfire. For the sake of fiscal responsibility, scientific integrity and effective outcomes, it’s high time we abandon the tired and disingenuous policies of our century-old all-out war on wildfire and fuel treatments conducted under the guise of protecting communities. Instead, let’s focus on mitigating WU fire risk where ignitions are determined — within the home ignition zone.

Dave Strohmaier is Missoula County Commissioner. He previously worked for both the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service in fire management, and has published two books on the subject of wildfire in the West.

Jack Cohen, PhD, retired from U.S. Forest Service Research after 40 years as a research physical scientist where he conducted experimental and theoretical wildland fire research. In addition, he developed operational fire models for management applications and served operationally as a fire behavior analyst.