As the directors of four of Montana’s largest community health centers, we are writing today to urge Congress to reauthorize the federal funding that keeps the doors of primary care community health centers across the state open and welcome to all.
The Community Health Center Program is financed through a combination of discretionary funding passed by Congress in the annual appropriation process, and mandatory funding made available via the Community Health Center Fund. Congress went over the community health center “fiscal cliff” on Sept. 30 when it did not pass the CHC multi-year funding bill nor did it pass a federal budget. While we are not panicking, the situation becomes more urgent with every stopgap continuing resolution.
In Missoula and Mineral counties, Partnership Health Center provides primary healthcare services — including medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmacy — to over 16,000 patients annually. Partnership Health Center employs 178 employees and generates $45 million in economic activity in our community. Similarly, the towns of Billings, Bozeman, Butte and 10 other communities across Montana reach over 110,000 patients every year through 422,589 patient visits.
Ranging from flu shots to well-child visits to preventative dental to chronic care management, community health centers deliver care in over 80 locations across our state through a network of satellite sites and partnerships. Throughout the state, CHCs provide care to anyone in need, including the over 20% of our patients who are uninsured. The federal funding at stake is the very funding that allows us to provide discounted services based on income to every patient who walks through our doors — often referred to as the "sliding fee" discount.
Health centers are small businesses and must be able to budget and plan for ongoing and future needs. We cannot wait until the last minute to know whether funding will be there. Without sustainable and predictable funding, health centers will continue to experience uncertainty that impacts our ability to respond to the changing health care needs of the communities we serve.
Health centers are working to meet unprecedented demand for services, including substance use and behavioral health treatment, critically needed dental services, improved access to care for veterans, and responding to public health crises. This demand has led to health centers across Montana developing new services and expanding to new locations to ensure timely access to the right care at the right time in the right place. Our ability to plan for the future and consider opportunities to expand and meet the needs of our communities becomes very challenging in an environment that has so much financial uncertainty.
Community Health Centers are an essential part of America’s health care system and we have a proven record of success that includes producing $24 billion in annual health system savings (including tens of millions in Montana) because we reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and visits to the emergency room through prevention, treatment and providing a medical home to individuals with chronic conditions.
Health centers continue to reach beyond the walls of conventional medicine to prevent illness and promote wellness, while addressing the social factors that actually cause poor health, such as lack of nutrition, mental illness, homelessness and opioid addiction. Our long record of success in innovating, lowering health care costs and reducing the burden of chronic disease is a testament to our ability to provide high quality comprehensive primary care to underserved populations.
We are a successful network of providers with thousands of patients counting on us. We need Congress to act and provide stable, long-term funding that ensures continuous access to care for our patients.