Community is boss of Missoula County commissioners

I’m Juanita Vero, one of your three Missoula County commissioners. I am up for election this year. I hope I can earn your vote.

Commissioners are the chief executive authority of the county government. By law we have all legislative, executive and administrative powers and duties not specifically reserved (by law or ordinance) to other elected officials. Sounds sweeping but we only have general governing powers. Our authority is limited to what the state legislature explicitly says we can do.

As commissioners, we see it as our duty to meet the needs of all county citizens, at the highest level, while balancing fiscal restraint and responding to citizen requests. We take this job very seriously — knowing you are our bosses.

We approve the county budget and work to represent your priorities in that budget. Issues of greatest importance range from making sure the Sheriff’s Office can respond to your public safety concerns, to maintaining your favorite county roads (i.e. filling potholes and clearing off the snow), tackling childcare needs, providing animal and noxious weed control measures, to something as bold and cost saving as ensuring our electricity is 100% clean and green by 2030.