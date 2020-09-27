Community is boss of Missoula County commissioners

I’m Juanita Vero, one of your three Missoula County commissioners. I am up for election this year. I hope I can earn your vote.
Commissioners are the chief executive authority of the county government. By law we have all legislative, executive and administrative powers and duties not specifically reserved (by law or ordinance) to other elected officials. Sounds sweeping but we only have general governing powers. Our authority is limited to what the state legislature explicitly says we can do.
As commissioners, we see it as our duty to meet the needs of all county citizens, at the highest level, while balancing fiscal restraint and responding to citizen requests. We take this job very seriously — knowing you are our bosses.
We approve the county budget and work to represent your priorities in that budget. Issues of greatest importance range from making sure the Sheriff’s Office can respond to your public safety concerns, to maintaining your favorite county roads (i.e. filling potholes and clearing off the snow), tackling childcare needs, providing animal and noxious weed control measures, to something as bold and cost saving as ensuring our electricity is 100% clean and green by 2030.
Our work regularly crosses the divide between urban and rural. Some might describe our responsibilities as a mile wide and merely up to our ankles. But we also set the tone of the county and that’s where we call upon values that run strong and deep. I come from a rural community. And what does that mean to be rural? I think rural folks are suspicious of counterfeit authenticity. We’re more comfortable when you say what you mean, mean what you say, and be who you are. There is a pragmatic, can-do spirit and respect for resourceful hardiness that defines rural. I grew up on a ranch where resources are scarce and we had to learn the importance of collaboration. Sure, ranchers are portrayed as rugged individuals but the truth is that we don't accomplish anything alone. As commissioners, we won’t get far without you, our citizens, contributing and challenging us to do better every day.
Trust, vulnerability, authenticity — these aren’t words that always describe elected officials, but Missoula County is a special place. If you want a commission that works well together, is joyful and collaborative, and deeply values county staff, keep us together. If you want a commission that dreams big, is committed to public service, and knows we don’t have all the answers, come talk to us and county staff and we’ll work together to find solutions.
Just as COVID-19 was finding us last March, Missoula County underwent a community livability report conducted by the National Community Survey. County residents identified that affordable housing, public safety, access to health care, maintaining and building roads and infrastructure, and addressing climate change were essential or very important. Our community’s priorities are this commission’s priorities.
Every day I am grateful to work for Missoula County and alongside Commissioners Slotnick and Strohmaier. This election, vote down the ballot until you find the county commissioner race. Keep us together and we’ll continue working to fulfill these goals for all county citizens.
Please vote “Juanita Vero for Missoula County Commissioner” on your mail-in ballot arriving shortly after Oct. 9. Thank you.
Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero is a Democrat running to retain her seat on the commission.
