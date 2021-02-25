Concealed carry bill will have negative effect on universities

I retired from my job as a University of Montana faculty member at the end of last month. I did so with a heavy heart, having thoroughly enjoyed my work as an educator. Today I have another reason to retire: House Bill 102.
This new law will enable concealed weapons to be brought into classrooms and otherwise carried across Montana university campuses. Guidelines are to be provided by the Montana University System before the law goes into effect in June. The law explicitly “prohibits the Montana University System and Board of Regents from infringing on constitutional rights and providing exceptions…” The justification of the new law rests on an interpretation of a constitutional right of Montanans to bear arms in all public places and presumption that bearing arms improves protection, as well as the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness.
Here I will not examine the statistical fallacy of the argument that more permissive gun ownership and use improves citizen safety and welfare. There is ample evidence that counter it. Instead I focus on the implications the new bill will have on university education and well-being.
At the least, it will hurt recruitment and retention. Already facing serious enrollment declines over the past years, this bill is likely to dissuade students, particularly from out of state, from enrolling in Montana’s universities.
At the worst, it could result in violence, pain and even death. Developing and administering applications for concealed carry permits are extremely difficult; especially to exclude those with mental illness, which is a serious and worsening concern across college campuses.
Not addressed in the bill are impacts on higher education itself. Learning new things and critical inquiry are frequently accompanied by an array of feelings from elation to despair. How might students with a weapon respond when their deeply held view of the world, or understanding of history, or values are questioned or directly criticized? Can guidelines really be developed and implemented to preclude those unable to participate civilly in a “market place of ideas” from bearing, let alone discharging arms? What about the rights and safety of others in the classroom?
How might the fear of concealed weapons in a classroom affect what instructors assign or the pedagogical methods they use? At my recent Zoom retirement party, students highlighted and celebrated how my courses often challenged their historical understandings, ideas and interpretations — sometimes not coalescing for a long time after they completed their degrees. Would I change my curricula and critical teaching out of fear for my or my students’ safety? Perhaps. Democracy is predicated on free and safe exchange of ideas.
Is it really possible to identify and rely on suitable gun training, rules and universal compliance for carrying a concealed weapon to universities, where young people (in a time of face-to-face interaction) are already struggling with substance abuse, rising rates of depression and challenges to what they know and believe? There were very good reasons for declaring places like universities zones where guns, concealed or otherwise, have no place. As a colleague of mine recently suggests, isn’t it odd that a roommate can grant or withhold permission for firearms in an on-campus dorm or housing unit, but denial of Second Amendment rights are not subject to the discretion of the Board of Regents, faculty and other students?
While my retirement means I will not face the trenching decisions and impacts facing MUS administrators, my colleagues and students regarding HB 102, there is much to protest about the bill, including its deleterious impacts on higher education itself.
Jill Belsky is a recently retired university professor.