Around 70 years ago my friends and I would walk down to McCormick Park to swim at the pool and lay in the sun on our towels. Then we would slowly walk home around Willard School. The lazy, carefree days of summer.
As we got older and became proficient at bicycle riding, we became intrepid explorers of the neighborhoods, downtown Missoula and along the Clark Fork River up to the Milwaukee Depot and beyond. The railroad tracks near the depot had an industrial look, oily and dirty. Railroads do not allow bushes and grass near the tracks. However, the engines were shining new and beautiful, and successfully hauling freight and people on their passenger trains. A great place for adventure, awe and some danger.
Back then and into the mid-1960s, downtown Missoula was the heart, surrounded by well-seasoned neighborhoods. The main roads into town had various businesses. The movement to preserve open space was beginning, with no great urgency. To illustrate that fact: There were no deer in Missoula, because rural was rural and it came right up to the city limits, and hunters could hunt with rifles right up to the city boundary.
Then at some point the town and the county began to grow expediently beyond imagining. Open space and urban trails became a welcome movement mitigating subdivisions and tall condos. The reality of Reserve Street speaks for itself.
Now Missoula is on the national radar informing buyers to move to Missoula for a better life. However, that better life, that special ambiance, has noticeably disappeared in the last 15 to 20 years, to be replaced with stress and crowding and clogged-up roads.
So the river trail going far up and downstream is a crucial, beautiful refuge for young and old and their many dogs. Serenity lives there. Healing and rest also.
To build a four-story, 48-unit, upscale condo that looms over and over shadows the trail will be a unmistakable affront to all the loving creativity, effort, money and probably some volunteerism to the birth and growth of that trail. The proposed condo would be a small way up from the Boone and Crockett building. And it will obliterate historical homes built in 1909.
You can feel the spirit of the land in that area, because it embraces the natural rhythm of mother nature, which we desperately need in these days of global warming.
City Council, I hope you do not approve this project. Enough has been lost already.