Conduct unbecoming a U.S. senator

Despite President Trump’s unprecedented behavior and rhetoric over the past four years, Senator Daines has consistently been among the most sycophantic and enabling of Trump’s congressional supporters. How do we know? This summer, we pored over Daines’ comments on the Senate floor, his press releases, and his Twitter posts and found zero instances of anything that could be construed as direct criticism of the president. Not after Trump’s abandonment of what previously constituted principled conservative policy positions. Not after Trump’s defense of white supremacists in Charlottesville. Not after the firing of inspectors general. Not after Trump conditioned the release of foreign aid on Ukraine launching an investigation of the president’s domestic political rival. And, sadly, not even after the president leveled repeated claims of electoral fraud without a shred of evidence. Indeed, Daines often usually cheered the president on.