Confirming a Supreme Court Justice in an election year

Even if you haven’t been paying attention to the upcoming 2020 presidential election so far this year, with the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg, it’s a good time, before you vote, to take a thoughtful and educated look at what this means for the Supreme Court and the future of our country.
Not every president has had it as easy as George Washington. He was unanimously elected, as were his six nominees to the Supreme Court. Washington later added justices for a total of 11 appointments. The U.S. Congress agreed upon nine justices with the passage of the Judiciary Act of 1869. That number has remained ever since. Even Justice Ginsburg stated that nine was sufficient for the court.
During his presidency, FDR appointed eight new members to the Supreme Court and elevated Justice Stone to chief justice, bringing the total to nine. The framers of the Constitution did not envision the Supreme Court as the arbiters of national issues. The court’s responsibility was to deal exclusively with legal matters. With Roosevelt’s desire to “stack the court,” it became apparent that the Supreme Court could be manipulated by a majority party to do its bidding on major issues.
This political maneuver has been looked upon unfavorably since, but was recently resurfaced by the Democrats to be used as a political advantage if they control the Senate.
Over the course of our history, a vacancy has opened up during an election year or prior to an inauguration 29 times. Every time, the sitting president has made a nomination. When John Adams appointed Chief Justice John Marshall, he referred to the moment as, "The proudest act of my life."
Supreme Court decisions have had a significant influence on our country, but every decision, whether under a Republican or Democrat administration, should be based on the U.S. Constitution, not the political mood of the moment. For instance, during the Marshall Court of 1801-1835, the famous case of Marbury vs Madison, the court ruled that a congressional law could be overturned if it violated the U.S. Constitution. After the Civil War, the 14th Amendment granted citizenship and equal civil and legal rights to African Americans and slaves who had been emancipated. This upheld the constitutional guarantees provided to all U.S. citizens in the Bill of Rights. The Warren Court of 1953-1969 further ensured the rights of African Americans in the famous case Brown vs Board of Education making segregation unconstitutional.
There certainly have been controversial Supreme Court decisions in the past, Roe vs Wade among the most. The political leanings of the justices in each case influenced the outcome. Other significant cases have addressed the right to burn the American flag, student led prayer in public schools, and the Stenberg-Carhart case concerning late term abortions.
Now the controversy hinges on whether President Trump has the right to nominate Ginsburg’s replacement in an election year. Precedence affirms that when the sitting president and the Senate majority are of the same party, the president should place a name in nomination for a Senate vote. As former President Obama once said, “Elections have consequences.”
But is there enough time? Three justices, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, John Paul Stevens and Sandra Day O’Conner were all confirmed in less than 45 days. And it only took 19 days to nominate and confirm Justice Stevens.
History tells us that it is President Trump’s right and responsibility to nominate a potential justice and send the name to the U.S. Senate before the election. Therefore, it begs the question: Would this even be an issue if the Democrats were the majority?
Gary Carlson taught the Constitution as a community college professor for more than a decade. He and his wife Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
