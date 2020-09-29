Confirming a Supreme Court Justice in an election year

Even if you haven’t been paying attention to the upcoming 2020 presidential election so far this year, with the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg, it’s a good time, before you vote, to take a thoughtful and educated look at what this means for the Supreme Court and the future of our country.

Not every president has had it as easy as George Washington. He was unanimously elected, as were his six nominees to the Supreme Court. Washington later added justices for a total of 11 appointments. The U.S. Congress agreed upon nine justices with the passage of the Judiciary Act of 1869. That number has remained ever since. Even Justice Ginsburg stated that nine was sufficient for the court.

During his presidency, FDR appointed eight new members to the Supreme Court and elevated Justice Stone to chief justice, bringing the total to nine. The framers of the Constitution did not envision the Supreme Court as the arbiters of national issues. The court’s responsibility was to deal exclusively with legal matters. With Roosevelt’s desire to “stack the court,” it became apparent that the Supreme Court could be manipulated by a majority party to do its bidding on major issues.

This political maneuver has been looked upon unfavorably since, but was recently resurfaced by the Democrats to be used as a political advantage if they control the Senate.