Congress must act to prevent another Great Depression

Fifty million unemployed workers, 25 million families evicted or foreclosed on, 15 million small businesses gone bankrupt: This is what another Great Depression could look like. And we are on the brink of this very thing.

Decisions made this month by Congress will decide whether we tip over into depression or not.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Congress enacted and the President signed the CARES Act. It was designed to address the economic stress from a short shutdown of the economy to fight COVID-19. The additional $600 a week for the unemployed, the $1,200-a-person stimulus check, and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) all were created by the act.

But the pandemic remains largely uncontrolled in the U.S., months after the CARES Act was passed. As a result of the act, over 50 million people are unemployed. And even still, large numbers of people have not received their $1200 stimulus check or have not received pandemic-related unemployment payments. The CARES Act’s short-term benefits and terrible structure have run its course as many of its provisions expire at the end of the month.

So where is Congress?

Congress has the power to save the economy while we fight COVID-19. No matter how long it takes.