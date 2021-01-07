Congress must clean house

While there is little Congress can do about DJT’s paranoid delusions, there is something the second branch of government must do about the shameful conduct of its own members’ “sedition caucus” — conduct which flies in the face of those members’ oaths to support, protect and defend the Constitution and which amounts to enabling DJT’s authoritarian coup attempt to overturn the 2020 fair and secure presidential election, disenfranchise millions of voters and subvert our democratically elected government.

As discussed in an exhaustive article prepared for Congress in 2018 by the Congressional Research Service, the U.S. Constitution, Art. I, § 5 cl 2, empowers each house of Congress to expel a member for “disorderly behavior.” Disorderly behavior has been broadly determined to be basically whatever the particular house determines it to be, with no substantive limiting standards. For example, to date, five House members have been expelled for disloyalty to the union, bribery, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, racketeering and tax evasion; and 15 senators have been expelled, all for disloyalty to the union.