Born from a serendipitous encounter in China, the friendship between Charlene Campbell Carey (director of the Rocky Mountain Ballet School) and Jamal Shah (artist, film director and president of the 2019 Islamabad Art Festival) grew over the years. After Carey's Ballet Beyond Borders competition-show of last August in Los Angeles, Shah invited Carey to IAF 2019.
Carey brought five dancers, her co-director Karen Carreno, a documentarian and a cultural critic to IAF 2019. Hina, the vice president of the Pakistan Arts Council of USC Pacific Asia Museum, served as guide and Urdu interpreter.
From Nov. 14-29, 500 artists, dancers, etc., coming from Pakistan and 39 other countries shared talents, experiences and stories, engaging in comparative “show and tell,” bringing their worlds to Islamabad. Wherever the Montanans performed (on festival stages, at the international Serena Hotel or in a resort on the Margalla mountains), Jennifer (Missoulian ballet teacher, dancer/choreographer), Julia (Brazilian ballerina), Kaya (Salish-Kootenai dancer), Casper (Haitian/Californian rapper), Walter (Mex-American Salsa dancer/choreographer) aroused enthusiasm and spontaneous friendship.
Pakistan’s cultural complexity and linguistic/ethnic plurality is overwhelming, especially if one comes from “privileged America” — more or less monolingual, mono-cultural and oblivious of her past. Pakistan’s people’s energy, creativity and craftsmanship, the eagerness of its youth for knowledge (and everything Western) are amazing. The resilience of the persons we met, from the poor and hospitable farmers of Boreh (a village north of Lahore) to the workers baking bricks under the sun, is humbling. The strength and astute feminism of Pakistani women, whose condition depends on their wealth and social status, is puzzling.
Everywhere over-zealous service-industry personnel, attentive shopkeepers, and taxi drivers eke out a living many Westerners would refuse. In shops, factories and studios, people work hard. Artists and technicians seem as well-informed and connected as those in New York, London or Paris. Pakistan’s glorious and ancient past, its harsh socio-political contradictions, its poverty and incredible potentialities form a mysterious conundrum.
We left with iconic images engraved in us: a baby camel kissing Hina’s hair on a side road, the quasi-humane gaze of a monkey on his trainer’s arm, the black-veiled face of a beggar woman with a child in her arms, the shy laughter of blue-uniformed schoolgirls on terraced rice paddies, and the curious farmers coming out of their poor dwellings and offering us “chai” in the small village where we stopped for mechanical reasons.
The embassy does its job advising caution. But wherever we went, we met kindly, inquisitive people, asking for selfies. The main danger is the circulation since Pakistanis have taken to the road the socio-Darwinian concept of “survival of the fittest.” Perhaps more Americans should visit Pakistan, taste its cheap, marvelous food; explore its mosques, forts and archaeological sites; breathe the air of its spectacular Himalayan Mountains.
By appealing to an “internationale” of artists, Shah is undoing decades of Pakistani marginalization due to the war between America and Muslim fundamentalism (for which Pakistan paid a heavy tribute); a resurgent virulent Hindu populist nationalism; and geopolitical, solipsist games between Russia, China and America. A new, poor nation geo-strategically located in “Mid-Asia,” Pakistan deserves better treatment.
The arts heal, entertain and provoke. Pushing limits in humane ways, they tunnel under the walls created by competition and inequalities, exacerbated differences and misunderstood otherness.
Shah’s vision is a new “silk road” of minds and hearts where painters, filmmakers, dancers, ceramists, print-makers will have a voice, helping scientists and politicians avoid the pitfalls of what the French call the “pensée unique,” i.e. a univocal, one-way type of thinking which can only lead us into a deadly cul-de-sac.
Bravo! Encore for IAF 2020!