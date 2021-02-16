Connecting wildlife habitat requires communities to connect

However, bears getting hit on these train tracks is just one part of a bigger story and problem that needs addressing: connectivity.

While highways, inappropriate development, and railways are barriers to wildlife movement and fragment habitat, there are many solutions available. The most effective way to keep grizzly bear populations strong is to work together to address human-caused deaths throughout the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and further south where bears are trying to reconnect with the population in and around Yellowstone.

Working together to make our transportation infrastructure more wildlife friendly is crucial. For example, by creating opportunities for wildlife including grizzly bears to cross highways safely, we improve their ability to move across the landscape and protect human safety as well. These efforts should include working with willing private landowners to conserve lands in areas important to wildlife movement.

Communities also need tools and resources to live safely in bear country. Bear management specialists, properly securing attractants, bear education and safety programs are integral. This isn’t just for the bear’s benefit, either. People in these communities are asking for help and guidance.

BNSF’s commitment to improve connectivity for wildlife is welcomed. Creating and maintaining connections for grizzly bears and other wildlife is a complex goal. However, big-picture thinking and broader regional engagement is needed. Solutions aren’t reached overnight; it takes many partners and creativity, as well as resources, dedication and patience to find solutions. Organizations like mine are working to advance these solutions alongside many partners and we hope others will join us. It is time to work together.

Nick Clarke, from Helena, is a senior U.S. program coordinator at Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative.

