House Bill 372 will steal our wildlife and public lands for unregulated exploitation by out-of-state special interests in perpetuity. It will destroy Montana.

HB 372 not only sneaks trapping into the Constitution, it gives away Montana’s wildlife to nonresidents, along with constitutional rights.

A giant rip-off is the driving force behind HB 372. Out-of-state trophy hunters, trappers and outfitters don’t pay taxes in Montana, don’t live here, but they’ll get more tags and pay the same fees as working Montanans to high-grade our wildlife, bagging the best. This will raise fees for Montana hunters and anglers, crowd our public lands, and forfeit funds for FWP.

National trophy organizations are salivating at the profit potential to monopolize and lay waste to Montana’s richest resource. California-based Charles Whitwam, founder of Howl for Wildlife, created a hi-tech, data-based platform using algorithms to send a thousand pre-written emails that appear to be from Montanans to every legislator in Helena, urging them to vote for HB 372. Whitwam is an outfitter who yearns to kill a Montana grizzly bear with his bow. Out-of-state trophy heads will be happy to shoot, trap, and hook our wildlife to extinction.

But HB 372 is being sold to legislators as constitutional rights for trapping, hunting, and fishing solely for Montanans. That’s a lie.

The truth is that HB 372 will turn Montana’s public lands into a giant, cheap wildlife farm for out-of-staters. Regulations have no authority over rights so non-resident trophy collectors from New York, California, Texas, wherever, will be able to kill as much wildlife as they like with impunity, year-round.

Truth matters. Tell your senator to vote no on HB 372.