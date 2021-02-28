Since 2005, Montana has elected a governor from the left side of the aisle. This year, that 16-year run for Montana ended with the election of Greg Gianforte.
I am not here to push a political party, but instead to ask you to look at the topics which are important to you and compare them to the actions of those who gain your vote. I think people tend to get so comfortable with the direction in which their vote is cast, they don’t really take into account the impact of that vote on the things they hold near and dear.
Right now, however, the focus needs to shift from your vote to your voice.
This election has been nothing short of disastrous for conservation efforts, hunters, anglers and general outdoor recreationists of Montana, all within a few short weeks.
The bills being presented during this legislative session have amounted to the privatization of wildlife, the pushing forward of the ability to transfer and sell our public lands, the restriction of land and water access, the reduction of outdoor opportunity, and the prioritization of wealth over wildlife.
Now, this is nothing new. Bills along these lines have always been introduced. What is new is watching these bills not only introduced but passed — almost exclusively along party lines. Previous administrations would have killed these bills at the onset.
Today, decades of conservation wins are being unwritten; years of progress being decimated; science-backed, successful, wildlife management practices being ignored.
Montana is being literally being sold, and everything we love and value about the wild place we call home is in jeopardy.
I'm begging you to pay attention. We are no longer afforded the comfort of taking the spoils of our state for granted. Conservation advocacy matters and Montana needs you to advocate now, more than ever.
Anyone can make their voices heard. Anyone can make a positive impact. There is no special training required.
If you don’t know where to start, look to and follow our many Montana conservation organizations, who will keep you informed of those bills which are beneficial to Montanans and those which are detrimental and require our strong opposition. Many offer quick links to the bill information, email templates, talking points, and all the contact information for those who need to hear from their constituents.
You can call. You can write. You can testify.
These elected officials work for you and they need to hear from their employers.
Don’t sit back and let Montana be taken advantage of. No matter which side of the aisle earns your vote: if our lands, waters, and wildlife matter to you, you should be angry right now.
I’m simply asking you to channel that frustration into action. The squeaky wheel doesn’t always get the grease anymore, but a few thousand squeaky wheels…
Rachelle Schrute of Bozeman is a lifelong Montanan, hunter, angler and conservation advocate.