Conservation advocacy matters

Since 2005, Montana has elected a governor from the left side of the aisle. This year, that 16-year run for Montana ended with the election of Greg Gianforte.

I am not here to push a political party, but instead to ask you to look at the topics which are important to you and compare them to the actions of those who gain your vote. I think people tend to get so comfortable with the direction in which their vote is cast, they don’t really take into account the impact of that vote on the things they hold near and dear.

Right now, however, the focus needs to shift from your vote to your voice.

This election has been nothing short of disastrous for conservation efforts, hunters, anglers and general outdoor recreationists of Montana, all within a few short weeks.

The bills being presented during this legislative session have amounted to the privatization of wildlife, the pushing forward of the ability to transfer and sell our public lands, the restriction of land and water access, the reduction of outdoor opportunity, and the prioritization of wealth over wildlife.