David Bernhardt is the president's nominee for secretary of the U.S. Interior Department. The Boone and Crockett Club, the oldest wildlife conservation group in the country, supports his confirmation. If this sounds strange, it is because “conservation” has lost its meaning in the polarized fray of environmental politics.
The term was coined in the 1800s as the Boone and Crockett Club was founded by Theodore Roosevelt. TR said, "Conservation means development as much as it means protection." These words appear in stone on TR Island near the Department of Interior building in Washington, D.C. Unfortunately, today, development often is portrayed as an alternative to conservation, not part of it.
We live best in balance with the inspiration of nature to enrich us beyond the wealth of resources. That’s why TR combined the two by creating wildlife refuges and national forests, while also building irrigation works in the West that enabled farms and cities to feed and house the region.
The challenge then was much the same as it is now — how to balance tradeoffs in the interest of conservation. The basic question of how much of each is "right" has no single answer. With no way to compare dams and waterfalls, or refuges and farms, by a consensus measure of proportion, we must evaluate decision-makers in some other way.
Bernhardt says his goal is balance. Even if he (or anyone) could define balance and achieve it, few may be satisfied. So, if he follows through on the promise he made in his confirmation hearing to listen and consider each point of view, and if he produces well-reasoned decisions, he can make his case for balance.
Each of us can contribute to balance by advocating for our views at every step. Since Bernhardt arrived in this administration, Interior has opened the doors and invited competing views to the process. Boone and Crockett members have spoken with him about our view that the Interior program is not yet in balance and we appreciate what has been done so far — but we want more. He says he will improve the balance and we take him at his word.
Few leaders take the time to seek out competing views. Fewer read the long, dense official documents. Even fewer are trained and experienced in the laws and practices of the department to manage the process. Bernhardt does so and has these qualifications. We believe he can do the job faithfully and skillfully.
Bringing people together is another of his strengths, which is sorely needed today. He is known as a diligent man of his word. Many will join us in holding him to it. We know he has good relationships with development interests in both minerals and water. We know he has worked for those interests. We know him too, and he has worked with us. He also has worked in high levels of the department during his career. These are qualifications, not disqualifications.
Conservation today is not much different today than it was at its beginnings, except that now every conceivable demand on Interior has an organized constituency. This more often gridlocks than greases decisions. Therefore, the department needs a leader who can turn the wheels while engaging a multitude of advocates.
The Boone and Crockett Club and its allies are among those calling upon the Senate to confirm David Bernhardt as the next secretary of the Interior. We look forward to working with him.