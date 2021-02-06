Conservation community calls on leadership to fight for public lands

Montana has built its brand on outdoor access. People come from around the world to fish and float our rivers, climb our mountains, and hunt our grasslands and forests. These places continue to exist because of the foresight of those who’ve taken care to protect them. Now, though, after unprecedented use and decades of underfunding, our outdoor resources are struggling. Boat ramps are slipping into rivers, access roads are impassable or gated off, wildlife is under pressure, and working lands are facing uncertain futures.

These issues need to be addressed, and soon, before the consequences hit our wallets and our way of life.

By properly funding programs and initiatives that invest in new and existing public and working lands — including Habitat Montana, the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition’s proposal, and the Somers Beach State Park purchase — we can help ensure all Montanans (and the visitors who drive our economy) have reliable and equitable access to public lands and the recreation, sustenance, and economic benefits they provide.