Conservation groups challenge Blackfoot Timber sale

Montana’s big game management agency warned that due to the loss of public land elk security cover because of over logging, elk are now spending more time on private lands, which causes conflict with landowners as well as increasing the difficulty of managing the herd size due to loss of hunting opportunities on public lands. As Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists told the Forest Service: “The number of elk that spend the majority of the year on some nearby private lands has increased dramatically between 1986 and 2013. FWP has consistently urged the [Helena National Forest] to increase functional fall habitat security on the Lincoln Ranger District.”

The Stonewall project is in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act as the environmental impact statement misrepresents or fails to accurately disclose the findings and recommendations of Montana’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists regarding elk security and elk objectives on the Lincoln Ranger District. The agency also ignored the "best available science" regarding displacement of elk from degraded public lands onto private lands and the resulting impacts to hunting opportunities.