Conservation groups ready to take fight for Snake River steelhead to court

Adding insult to injury, Lolo Creek, which sits about 16 miles northeast of Kamiah, Idaho, and about 150 miles west of Missoula, has already been heavily logged and degraded to the point that steelhead decline in the watershed appears to be even greater than elsewhere in the Snake River Basin.

Even the agency’s own analysis found the project would "adversely impact" steelhead "primarily due to turbidity plumes caused by ongoing road use for harvest activities near streams and sedimentation of stream beds caused by culvert removals, culvert replacements, and road use or reconstruction near streams." In other words, the project would do exactly the opposite of what is required to restore the threatened Snake River steelhead under the Endangered Species Act.

Astoundingly, the deforestation project occurs in federally designated Critical Habitat for Snake River Basin steelhead, which is found in all four of the sub-watersheds affected by the project: the Upper Lolo Creek, Mussellshell Creek, Eldorado Creek, and Middle Lolo Creek. The “Critical Habitat” designation is just what it says — habitat that is critical to the recovery of threatened and endangered species and must be protected if the specie is to avoid the permanence of extinction.