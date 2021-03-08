Conservation groups sue to stop massive logging and burning project in Castle Mountains

Old growth forests

The project would log hundreds of acres of old-growth forest and thousands of acres of mature forest. However, the Forest Service refused to conduct the old-growth analysis required by its own Forest Plan. The agency refused to apply its own Forest Plan definition for old-growth forest, making it impossible to determine if the project meets old-growth retention requirements for this area, and in general rendering the project’s entire old-growth analysis invalid.

Additionally, the Forest Plan lists goshawk as an “old-growth forest management indicator species” and requires 100% of goshawk nests to be monitored annually — the last survey found a 47% decline in active goshawk nests. The agency never disclosed this fact to the public in the project analysis. Moreover, the agency violated the Forest Plan requirement to publish a public “evaluation report” if active nests decline by 10% or more in a year.

White Sulphur Springs municipal watershed