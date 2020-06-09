Conservative columnist fails

Bitterroot columnists for the Missoulian, Gary and Joan Carlson, recently quoted Ronald Reagan, a president they obviously believe to be a good leader: "When we honor our flag, we honor what we stand for as a nation freedom, equality, justice and hope" (Missoulian, May 12).
Here are more words from Governor Reagan (October, 1971), from a phone-call to President Richard Nixon one day after the United Nations allowed the Republic of China to join the United Nations: "To see those, those monkeys from those African countries. Damn them! They're still uncomfortable wearing shoes!"
Ronald Reagan talked about equality and justice, but obviously that didn't mean equality or justice for people of color, whether indigenous, African American or Latinx, or for women or LGBTQ citizens either. Reagan was a racist, as is the corrupt, venal buffoon in the White House.
Since the Carlsons started their columns in February, their attempts to portray moderate, sane conservatism have failed. Their column March 17, titled "Separation of church, state during elections," stated, "Jefferson was not neutral on religion and did spend federal money building churches and establishing missions for Indians. Under his presidency, projects to educate and convert Indians were passed into law."
The Carlsons are cluelessly tone deaf on "converting" Indians. Do they know that "Christian" conversion and assimilation were the most egregiously cruel policies perpetrated against indigenous people? Native Americans had their own spiritual practices and beliefs centered around revering the natural world. These beliefs, honoring all creatures, would not have led us to total environmental collapse and ecocide. This legacy of "educate and convert" by the federal government led to broken treaties, stolen land, smallpox and permanently traumatized children, stolen from their families to be "converted" at Catholic boarding schools. It's akin to our current president's immigration policies with children in cages.
The Carlson's column March 31, "Will coronavirus bill provide lasting relief?" informed us of "the non-stop groaning of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo" as well as opinions that, "President Trump has demonstrated that he, too, is with us. He established the Coronavirus Task Force and has daily reported to the American people."
With the death toll in this country approaching 100,00 souls, and the lies from Trump piling up like body bags, do citizens really still think "he, too" is a good leader who is "with us?"
The April 28 column, "Freedom is woven into fabric of America," recounts Attorney General Bill Barr's opinions on individual rights. The Carlsons wrote Barr's opinions were "prompted by the overreaching regulations initiated by many Democrat governors who have used the coronavirus pandemic as a way to limit or outright violate the constitutional rights of their citizens." They opine further, "They (Democrat governors) have taken advantage of the medical concerns brought about by an invisible threat to promote their own liberal agenda."
A large citizen majority supports slow, careful economic reopening, clearly recognizing individual responsibility for the common good. That's why we wear masks, sheltered at home for over a month, and social distanced. It's not so that very few arrogant, willfully ignorant citizens can inflict upon others their individual right to be selfishly, dangerously reckless with their own health and the health of citizens more vulnerable. They seem oblivious to a common good. No concern for others, just self-centered individual "rights."
Finally, do conservative Republican climate change deniers still refuse to grasp the correlation between more and more zoonotic viruses jumping species, wreaking tragic economic, personal havoc to people worldwide, and the ecological degradation and devastation humans have wrought to all Earth's habitats by burning fossil fuels? Save your children's futures, vote for Democrats.
Beth Taylor Wilson of Missoula is an essential services social worker who works with adults with disabilities, and a member of the 350 Montana leadership team.
