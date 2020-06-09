Conservative columnist fails

The Carlsons are cluelessly tone deaf on "converting" Indians. Do they know that "Christian" conversion and assimilation were the most egregiously cruel policies perpetrated against indigenous people? Native Americans had their own spiritual practices and beliefs centered around revering the natural world. These beliefs, honoring all creatures, would not have led us to total environmental collapse and ecocide. This legacy of "educate and convert" by the federal government led to broken treaties, stolen land, smallpox and permanently traumatized children, stolen from their families to be "converted" at Catholic boarding schools. It's akin to our current president's immigration policies with children in cages.

The Carlson's column March 31, "Will coronavirus bill provide lasting relief?" informed us of "the non-stop groaning of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo" as well as opinions that, "President Trump has demonstrated that he, too, is with us. He established the Coronavirus Task Force and has daily reported to the American people."

With the death toll in this country approaching 100,00 souls, and the lies from Trump piling up like body bags, do citizens really still think "he, too" is a good leader who is "with us?"