Consider risks of recreational marijuana

Marijuana is addictive. Recent data suggest that 30% of those who use marijuana may have some degree of marijuana use disorder. Studies suggest that 9% of people who use marijuana will become dependent on it, increasing to about 17% for those who start using in their teens. At Rimrock in Billings, marijuana is already the third most used substance by patients being treated for substance abuse disorder, ahead of opioids.

I-190 could dilute state laws protecting children, the public and users from marijuana abuse. One provision states that a person may not be denied custody rights to a minor solely for conduct related to this initiative. In 2019 in Yellowstone County, however, marijuana use was identified as a contributing factor in over 25% of removals of children for abuse or neglect. A second provision states that a person currently under probation or released awaiting trial may not be penalized solely for conduct permitted by the initiative, apparently regardless of whether the person’s marijuana abuse contributed to their criminal conduct.