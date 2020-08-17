Contentious flavored vape ban needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New research from Stanford University shows that teenagers and young adults who vape face a higher risk of COVID-19. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services works tirelessly to control the deadly coronavirus spread and had proposed a flavored vape ban rule to protect youth. However, the department recently withdrew the rule, after a group of 20 Republican legislators launched a process to poll all 150 state legislators, as potential court evidence, claiming the rule violates legislative intent.

Legislators opposed to the rule incorrectly cited HB 312 as proof. HB 312 was a flavored e-cigarette control bill that I sponsored in the 2019 legislative session and was tabled in committee without discussion. When the committee tabled it, there was no legislative intent one way or another because it never made it to the full House or Senate. However, another bill, HB 413, which prohibits vaping in schools and on school property, did pass the full 2019 legislature with overwhelming support and in my opinion does demonstrate a legislative intent to control the public health problem of vaping among youth, just what the proposed rule would have accomplished.

During this global pandemic, our Governor has emergency executive powers to respond and lead our state safely through recovery. The flavored vape ban rule was a public health protection during COVID19. With it, we could’ve talked about providing economic protections and COVID19 compensation funding for the convenience stores and other business outlets that sell flavored e-cigarettes. But we never got the chance. As I write this, more than 80 Montanans have died from coronavirus. God knows how many more Montanans will lose their lives before this pandemic is over. I question this whole legislative intent challenge of a public health protection during a deadly, novel coronavirus global pandemic. It’s just too bad the GOP ploy worked.

Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, represents House District 84 in the Montana Legislature.