Cooney and Schreiner will fight for Montanans’ health care

As Democratic leader of the House, I helped fight to reauthorize Medicaid expansion to protect health care for 1 in 10 Montanans and provide stability to rural hospitals. Under the leadership of Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, Montana has expanded access to health care and found ways to reduce the burden of costs on Montana families. Still one of the questions Mike and I hear everywhere we go — from Democrats and Republicans in urban and rural Montana — is how we’re going to address the rising costs of health care and skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs.

With the right leadership in the Governor’s Office there are things we can do on Day One of the next legislative session to immediately help Montanans struggling with health-care costs. It is immoral that Montanans have to pay over $275 for a vial of insulin when in Canada it costs $35. Mike has announced his support for the safe and legal importation of prescription drugs from Canada. This is a bipartisan proposal that would help all Montana families. We should also look at price caps for high-cost medications, incentives for rural health-care providers and continued investments in substance abuse treatment and mental health services.