Cooney has demonstrated leadership

As lieutenant governor, Mike Cooney worked to bridge divides whether they were part of the budget or policy bills. That work helped reduce the number of bad bills exponentially, and has resulted in major bipartisan gains in conservation policy over the last four years.

Cooney also knows what poorly developed projects can do to the land, and the people who live and work near them. He knows that elk, deer, pronghorn, grouse, trout and walleye all need clean, connected habitats to thrive. And most importantly, Mike Cooney knows that the same people who went into the mines to dig ore or dig coal in Colstrip were also the ones who volunteered to bring wildlife back from the brink by transporting elk and deer, and by creating programs such as Habitat Montana, Block Management.

He knows that poorly planned developments on places like the Smith River will ruin an iconic area that is beloved by all who call Montana home. He also knows that the people of White Sulphur Springs deserve to have good-paying, union jobs.