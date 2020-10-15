Cooney has demonstrated real support for Montanans

I am supporting Mike Cooney for Governor. It was not a difficult decision to make.

I’ve known Mike for decades. We worked together when I served as Republican President of the Montana Senate and as Montana’s Secretary of State. Over many years I have seen firsthand Mike’s ability to bring people together for positive purposes.

For our entire careers, Mike and I played on different teams, and we didn’t see eye-to-eye on many issues, but we always retained a good working relationship. In theses turbulent times that is certainly something our state needs more of.

Political systems work best when there is mutual respect and good faith between competing political parties. Mike has a thorough understanding of this, and realizes the vital importance of bringing both sides of the aisle together. In fact, that is the only way within our system to create long-term Montana-made solutions to the challenges facing our state.

Simply put, Mike understands the skills necessary to earn the trust and respect serving as Governor requires.