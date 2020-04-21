Cooney, Schreiner stood with locked-out workers

When you’re locked out of your workplace by your employer, you find out who your real friends are, and one of the best is Mike Cooney. That is why I voted for the Montana AFL-CIO endorsement of Mike Cooney for governor.
Mike Cooney stood with us at the Imerys talc plant in Three Forks during our labor fight in 2018 from the hot and dusty days of August to the snow and cold of November, and so did his running mate, Casey Schreiner.
Imerys, which is part of a rich and powerful French multinational corporation, locked us out because we wouldn’t accept bad health care and worse retirement benefits. There was no need. Our plant was profiting millions of dollars per month. They also wanted to end our job security and make the workplace more dangerous. It didn’t make sense. There was only one reason for the lockout — they wanted to break our union.
Mike Cooney stood with us every chance he got. It wasn’t a photo opportunity. He came because he wanted us to prevail, so we could keep our career-quality jobs in Three Forks. He came because he knew this was about more than just a few jobs. He knew we fought for our community, and for the next generation of workers in the region. He came because he believes in our freedom to associate on the job and to negotiate for a fair share of the value we produce.
I can say with confidence that Cooney’s decisions as governor of Montana will be made with the interests of regular Montanans in mind. He truly cares about the well-being of small business owners, and people who count on a paycheck to survive.
Mike Cooney was there with us in Three Forks when we needed him most. Thanks in part to his support, we won that fight. Montana needs more good jobs, and I believe with Cooney’s leadership, we will have a chance to win them.
The Montana AFL-CIO offered all candidates from both parties the opportunity to complete our candidate survey and to interview with our executive board. After meeting with candidates, our board endorsed Cooney and Schreiner because we believe that they will stand with us to build the power of working people to raise wages, improve benefits and retirement security.
Mike Cooney stood with us in Three Forks, and I am proud to stand with him as he seeks to be the next governor of our state. Join me. Support Mike Cooney. He’ll stick up for the working men and women who drive our state’s economy every day, and we’ll all be better off for it.
Randy Tocci spent his career working as a member and leader of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Local D-239 in Three Forks. He serves as president of the Montana State AFL-CIO.
