Cooney, Schreiner stood with locked-out workers

When you’re locked out of your workplace by your employer, you find out who your real friends are, and one of the best is Mike Cooney. That is why I voted for the Montana AFL-CIO endorsement of Mike Cooney for governor.

Mike Cooney stood with us at the Imerys talc plant in Three Forks during our labor fight in 2018 from the hot and dusty days of August to the snow and cold of November, and so did his running mate, Casey Schreiner.

Imerys, which is part of a rich and powerful French multinational corporation, locked us out because we wouldn’t accept bad health care and worse retirement benefits. There was no need. Our plant was profiting millions of dollars per month. They also wanted to end our job security and make the workplace more dangerous. It didn’t make sense. There was only one reason for the lockout — they wanted to break our union.

Mike Cooney stood with us every chance he got. It wasn’t a photo opportunity. He came because he wanted us to prevail, so we could keep our career-quality jobs in Three Forks. He came because he knew this was about more than just a few jobs. He knew we fought for our community, and for the next generation of workers in the region. He came because he believes in our freedom to associate on the job and to negotiate for a fair share of the value we produce.