Lily Jane Clarke is a master’s degree student in the Human Dimensions Lab in the W.A. Franke College of Forestry at the University of Montana. She is president of the University of Montana’s International Forestry Students Association. She thanks the University of Montana (UM) Foundation, the UM Graduate School, the W.A. Franke College of Forestry, the UM Climate Studies Program, the Mansfield Center, the UM Office of the Provost, and family and friends for helping her attend COP25.