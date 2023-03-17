You walk into a restaurant for their buffet lunch. Beside you is your guide dog. He’s well behaved and well groomed. The host stops you at the entrance, “No dogs.” You smile and explain he is a certified guide dog. She repeats, “No dogs.” A server comes up beside the hostess and offers to prepare a plate of food for you. But it’s a buffet, so there’s no way you can tell her what you want without going up to see what’s available. And it’s not clear if the plate she offers is for eating there or for take out.

Frustrated that you can’t choose your food yourself, you explain that legally your service dog is allowed in all public restaurants. Staff repeats, “No dogs.” You leave and call 911. They tell you they don’t respond to civil rights offenses. You leave, but decide to file a case with the Civil Rights Commission in Helena. After more than six months the case is resolved in your favor. The business agrees to write a letter of apology with assurances that all service animals will be welcomed in the future.

A few months later you walk by a local Missoula store and notice a sweatshirt in the window that catches your interest. The owner meets you at the door and tells you you must stay on the tiles inside the door because animals aren’t allowed on the carpet. He says that you can look from there. You explain that you can’t see that far. Also your guide dog can legally go wherever you go. He questions whether or not you are really blind. You try to explain but he does not budge and becomes agitated. You leave and once again you call the Human Rights Commission. This case is still pending.

A friend of yours who also uses a service dog is hospitalized for a five day stay. She’s told that she can’t have her dog in the hospital with her. She accedes but asks if the dog can be brought for a visit. She hopes this will ease the separation anxiety for both her and her dog. After much reluctance, the dog’s trainer is allowed to bring the dog in for an hour.

Missoula, state and federal laws grant access to almost any public space for all legitimate service animals aiding persons with disabilities. The federal law, Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) has been protecting these rights since 1990. Why are we still struggling to have our service dogs accepted? If the dog is not well behaved or clean you can be asked to leave. We take our responsibility to the public seriously. And we are not going away.

Beyond the legal rights, what about our human rights? We deserve the same dignity and respect afforded to all citizens. We wish to be as independent as possible. A service animal allows someone with a disability more freedom to work, play and move through their surroundings with confidence and purpose. I am grateful that my guide dog and I have been accepted everywhere for over eleven years. We’ve moved freely through out Missoula and beyond. We’ve traveled on planes, trains, and buses. I cannot emphasize enough the difference it has made for me to have this girl by my side. She and I will keep working to make sure all responsible service dog owners experience the same freedom and joy.

Any organization or business that would like more information can contact Summit Independent Living Center by calling 406-728-1630 or email the NFB at missoulachapter@nfbofmt.org.