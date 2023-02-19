The Hughes Creek Road in Ravalli County was illegally gated for decades. Landowners blocked the road with gates, threatening signs, and even machinery, essentially giving themselves exclusive access to hundreds of thousands of acres of public lands. The issue has gone to the courts, including the Montana District and Supreme Courts, and the rulings have always been the same: the road must be opened to the public. It’s a public road.

Despite the rulings, the illegal gate remained, and bullying continued until just recently, after legal action was taken by PLWA against the Ravalli County commissioners, forcing them to act. During all of this, there were little to no consequences for the landowners who illegally blocked the road. To this day, not a single fine has been levied.

It’s incredibly frustrating, and we’re seeing this same story play out across Montana.

With more than 3 million acres of public lands that we already can’t get to, it’s time that our elected officials act to make sure that the public lands and waters we can get to remain accessible; this situation can’t keep happening. Those who would intentionally and knowingly block the public from what is rightfully ours, should face serious consequences.

That's why I, and groups like the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, are supporting House Bill 486, sponsored by Rep. Green (R-Hardin). This bill would raise the fine for illegally blocking a county road from the inconsequential amount of $10 per day, to up to $500 per day, with a minimum of $100 per day.

Besides the fact it’s never been levied, the current fine is so low that even someone with modest means could afford to block a road for months at a time, therefore creating their own private hunting, fishing, or recreation oasis on our public lands. Meanwhile, the public would be forced out. It’s theft.

But, if the fine were $100-$500 per day, that would make would-be perpetrators think twice. That’s exactly what HB 486 would do.

Rep. Green’s bill also provides Montanans with an avenue to remove road encroachments by petitioning the board of county commissioners. So, if you are headed to your favorite public lands elk honey hole, or high mountain stream, and someone has decided they want that area for themselves and has blocked the road, you would have the legal right and process outlined to get the county to remove it.

Protecting the rights of the public is not an unreasonable expectation, nor is protecting private property rights. Currently, hunters and anglers face steep fines and consequences – like losing hunting and fishing privileges or even jail time – if they’re cited for criminal trespass. But it’s high time we defend our legal access to public lands with just as much sincerity. This bill aims to do just that.

Please join me in supporting Rep. Green’s bill by asking your state elected officials to vote yes on HB 486.