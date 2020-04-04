Coronavirus and climate change

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 is disrupting all of our lives, in the town where we live and worldwide, in ways we could never have imagine until a few weeks ago. And yet we are behind the curve, facing longer and more severe restrictions to try to forestall the damage to people, the economy and society at large.

Epidemiologists have predicted this would happen for decades. We have had multiple epidemics in the past 20 years. COVID-19 is the highly contagious epidemic experts have feared. Some leaders and citizens have been slow to react to the warnings. We didn’t understand the potential magnitude and speed with which it could spread. It was hard to understand the need for harsh strict action when it was overseas or when there were only a handful of infections in the country. The results of delay have made the outbreak worse both from the number of people infected and dying. The delays have resulted in restricting people’s movement and the ripple through our economy is staggering. Michael Leavitt, U.S. Health and Human Services secretary in 2007, said, “Everything we do before a pandemic will seem alarmist, everything we do after will seem inadequate.” We are living his statement out in real time.