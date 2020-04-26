Coronavirus presents an opportunity for Montana to re-imagine child care

The National Association for the Education of Young Children reported that child care programs around the country lost nearly 70% of their daily attendance in a single week during the pandemic. Most programs can’t even last a week without tuition. Of the child care programs that remain open, 28% are home-based programs. State and federal funding should focus here because it’s the future.

Working parents are juggling their job duties, homeschooling older children, and caring for young ones. Our new normal means more people will work from home, and more parents will seek out child care options in their neighborhoods that offer stability with a small number of children. New federal stimulus packages need to reflect the changing child care economy, support our workforce, and prioritize quick ways to build infrastructure supportive of home-based programs. The next stimulus legislation must also make it easier to start and operate a home-based business that meets essential needs.