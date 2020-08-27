Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Council came together to reinvigorate Montana’s economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They say, "Don't always trust what you see on TV,” and in our case, that's true. Recently, there have been claims that the makeup of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Council was politically motivated. As members of the Advisory Council, we want to set the record straight.

The effort we undertook to set out a roadmap for how to best deploy CARES Act money was undertaken without consideration of politics. It is unfortunate to now see it being used for politics, especially in such a misleading way.

Of the 24-member council, 11 have never given to Steve Bullock. Several have donated to and are supporters of Steve Daines and Bullock’s past political opponents. While some of us have given to Governor Bullock in the past or during his current race, we didn’t serve on the advisory council with the hope we would personally benefit. And neither did the members who support or have supported Bullock’s opponents. We served to provide our business and industry expertise on how to best use this money for the benefit of all Montanans.

We are a diverse group of Montanans — with backgrounds in business, tourism, government, nonprofits, farming, economic development and more. Most importantly, we are Montanans first. Every member of the advisory team brought a valuable perspective to how to help Montanans recover from this public health and economy crisis.