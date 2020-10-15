Corporate money fouls our political process

Voters across Montana are digging into the track records and public promises of candidates, doing their civic duty to be informed citizens. One element that’s worth considering is each candidate’s campaign donors. Money talks.
The fossil fuel industry pumps money in our political system. During the 2017-2018 midterm election cycle, corporations, individuals, and trade groups in the fossil fuel industry spent more than $359 million to influence politicians. This industry has a large and unfortunate side effect of causing a lot of pollution. Laws that protect our health, water, air, and way of life are an economic hinderance to polluting industries. Their ability to leave behind a mess that the rest of us pay for has been a reliable business model for decades, thanks to politicians who grant them that privilege.
That said, we need energy, and yes, we even need fossil fuels for the time being. But what we don’t need is our public servants reaching into the pockets of Chevron, Koch Industries, and Peabody Coal. Voting records show that politicians who accept money from these corporations have consistent track records of allowing more mercury, hydrocarbons, and other pollutants into our air, water, and bodies.
But there’s some good news. At the very least, voters can learn which politicians are taking a payoff. Open Secrets and Follow the Money are two databases that show financial records for politicians. Digging through the data proves to be a very interesting activity, indeed.
Senator Daines turns out to be one of the largest recipients of money from the fossil fuel industry. In the 2020 election cycle, Daines has the 3rd-highest donations from the coal industry and the 4th-biggest take from oil and gas companies. All told, Daines has gotten just shy of $1 million from these industries.
And it shows: Daines has repeatedly voted to weaken environmental laws, allowing mining waste to be dumped into streams, and voting to allow increased methane pollution from oil and gas extraction on our public and tribal lands. Rules to protect the public are labeled by Daines as “extreme environmentalism,” but is wanting clean air and water really an extreme view? Or is that the fossil fuel money talking?
Sadly, several other Montana politicians have similarly dipped into the fossil fuel kitty. Greg Gianforte has received a half million, while Matt Rosendale accepted over $250,000.
The air breezing above Montana happens to be the second-largest wind resource in the USA. Conveniently, Montana has energy customers in California, Oregon, and Washington that are eager to buy clean energy from us. In fact, within about 5 years these states will stop buying fossil-fueled energy from anyone. Montana has the enviable ability to sell these energy-hungry states what they want. We have the resource, the workforce, and the market.
But Montana has been surpassed by each of our neighboring states when it comes to clean energy production. There’s no reason we can’t catch up – but we need the leadership to do it.
Montana is well positioned to grow our economy with new and innovative energy technologies. Clean energy can make money for Montanans, provide clean air for future generations, and serve our willing customers. But the fossil fuel industry does not want that outcome. Those industries are minding their bottom lines, not our futures.
So let’s clean up politics by not voting for politicians who are beholden to polluting corporations. Elected officials work for us. Their bank accounts ought to reflect that.
Karin Kirk is a geologist, science journalist, and ski instructor from Bozeman.
