Corporate money fouls our political process

Senator Daines turns out to be one of the largest recipients of money from the fossil fuel industry. In the 2020 election cycle, Daines has the 3rd-highest donations from the coal industry and the 4th-biggest take from oil and gas companies. All told, Daines has gotten just shy of $1 million from these industries.

And it shows: Daines has repeatedly voted to weaken environmental laws, allowing mining waste to be dumped into streams, and voting to allow increased methane pollution from oil and gas extraction on our public and tribal lands. Rules to protect the public are labeled by Daines as “extreme environmentalism,” but is wanting clean air and water really an extreme view? Or is that the fossil fuel money talking?

Sadly, several other Montana politicians have similarly dipped into the fossil fuel kitty. Greg Gianforte has received a half million, while Matt Rosendale accepted over $250,000.

The air breezing above Montana happens to be the second-largest wind resource in the USA. Conveniently, Montana has energy customers in California, Oregon, and Washington that are eager to buy clean energy from us. In fact, within about 5 years these states will stop buying fossil-fueled energy from anyone. Montana has the enviable ability to sell these energy-hungry states what they want. We have the resource, the workforce, and the market.