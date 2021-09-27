Cotton opinion: $200 million reasons for high property taxes

The growth of property taxes is no doubt a huge concern to many across the state, with good reason. As the main revenue source for local governments, property taxes serve as a painful representation of the ever-expanding footprint of government in our communities.

As local governments around Montana finalize budgets this year we’ve heard the usual blame game about rising property taxes burdening homeowners. Missoula officials have perhaps made the most noise, blaming property tax increases on the state reappraisal process, legislative limits on sales taxes, inflation and the rising costs of maintaining services.

If local governments want someone to blame for high property taxes, it’s time they looked in the mirror at their addiction to reckless spending.