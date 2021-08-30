Cotton Opinion: How one word could preserve access to telehealth

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Montana has taken dramatic steps to aid the public health response by reducing regulations. However, without further action from policymakers as emergency orders expire, Montanans could lose access to health care as red tape and paperwork creep back into the picture.
In the case of Montanans accessing healthcare virtually, just one word change in an obscure passage of regulation could make all the difference.
Relative to regional neighbors, Montanans already face a high burden of regulations. Montana has 4.7 million words and nearly 60,000 separate restrictions in its regulatory code — the second-highest burden per capita — trailing only Wyoming and well ahead of Colorado, Idaho and Utah.
Nowhere is the crushing burden of government red tape more prevalent than in Montana’s health care industry. The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Labor and Industry — the two departments most involved in health care regulation — account for over a third of regulatory restrictions on state books.
A substantial amount of regulations center around licensing of health care professions. While often implemented with safety in mind, regulations require doctors to be licensed in each state where their patients are located — even if treating the patient virtually from hundreds of miles away in another state.
As an example, Montana patients are free to drive to another state to receive care from a specialist. Many patients do and some health plans even encourage it. But if the patient wants to receive care from their home via telemedicine instead, the out-of-state doctor must first navigate substantial paperwork and fees to become licensed to practice in Montana — despite being fully qualified to practice.
Health care groups say such licensing requirements are complex, expensive and one of the biggest barriers to widespread access to telehealth.
Over the years, policymakers have slowly begun to implement reforms. For example, the Veterans Administration and TriCare (the military health plan), now consider a medical license in one state sufficient to provide services to their patients in all 50 states.
More recently, Montana made the “the rapid licensure, renewal of licensure, or reactivation of licensure” a top priority to expand health care access during the COVID pandemic. Emergency regulatory flexibilities allowed a temporary streamlined process for medical professionals to remotely practice across state lines as long as they had a license in good standing in another state.
However, the expiration of emergency orders means traditional licensure is being reinstated, again requiring out-of-state doctors to become licensed to continue practicing in Montana.
The question we should be asking regulators is this: if Montanans are free to drive to another state to receive care from a medical provider of their choice, why are they not free to do the same virtually?
Thankfully, policymakers have an opportunity for a simple remedy: treat telemedicine from out-of-state physicians the same as patients physically traveling across state lines. Astonishingly, this could be implemented simply by changing the word “patient” to “provider” in a little-known regulation issued by the Board of Medical Examiners.
Under this miniscule word change, treatment of patients via telemedicine would be considered to occur where the licensed doctor is, rather than where the patient is — resolving issues with licensure while ensuring standards for patient safety and practitioner competency remain intact.
Substantially reducing red tape can seem like a monumental task. But we don’t have to move mountains to start mending the damage done by onerous regulations. In this case, all it takes is one word.
Kendall Cotton is president and CEO of the Frontier Institute, a think tank dedicated to breaking down government barriers so all Montanans can thrive.