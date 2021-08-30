Cotton Opinion: How one word could preserve access to telehealth

As an example, Montana patients are free to drive to another state to receive care from a specialist. Many patients do and some health plans even encourage it. But if the patient wants to receive care from their home via telemedicine instead, the out-of-state doctor must first navigate substantial paperwork and fees to become licensed to practice in Montana — despite being fully qualified to practice.

Health care groups say such licensing requirements are complex, expensive and one of the biggest barriers to widespread access to telehealth.

Over the years, policymakers have slowly begun to implement reforms. For example, the Veterans Administration and TriCare (the military health plan), now consider a medical license in one state sufficient to provide services to their patients in all 50 states.

More recently, Montana made the “the rapid licensure, renewal of licensure, or reactivation of licensure” a top priority to expand health care access during the COVID pandemic. Emergency regulatory flexibilities allowed a temporary streamlined process for medical professionals to remotely practice across state lines as long as they had a license in good standing in another state.