Cotton Opinion: The conservative case for affordable housing

Montana communities face a crisis of housing affordability due in large part to an undersupply of available homes. Experts and leaders from all sides of the political spectrum — including President Joe Biden — have come out in favor of streamlining regulations to allow for more housing development, aligning with traditional liberals and free market supporters classically opposed to government intervention in the economy. Even Missoula, notoriously progressive, has begun a comprehensive review with the stated goal of reducing permit times and other regulatory barriers to building houses.

There's a strong case to make for conservatives to be thrilled about the growing opposition to government housing regulation and the prospect of restoring the rights of property owners.