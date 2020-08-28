Could we slide into the abyss like Germany in 1933?

Hitler came to power when President Hinderburg appointed him Chancellor of a coalition government on Jan. 30, 1933. The Weimar Republic, created after World War I, had provided for a parliamentary democracy, but its constitution had a fatal flaw. Article 48 stated that under certain circumstances the president could take emergency measures without the approval of the Reichstag, the German parliament. The convenient crisis took place Feb. 28, 1933, when the Reichstag burned down. No one knows who set the fire, but Hitller claimed it was the first step in a Communist revolution. Hitler convinced Hindenburg to invoke emergency powers and Germany fell from democracy into a totalitarian dictatorship in days.

What emergency powers were invoked under Article 48?

Arrest of enemies of the state

Suspension of habeas corpus

Censorship

No right of assembly

Search, seizure, and confiscation of property

The rest, as we say, is history. Could something like that happen here? We like to think our democratic traditions would prevent us from collapsing like Germany. While history does not always repeat itself, it offers insights into the dangers that societies face. An unstable president with unlimited power are ingredients that have poisoned democracies before.

As the philosopher George Santayana warned, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe is the retired dean of St. Peter’s Cathedral in Helena. Jim Nelson is a retired justice of the Montana Supreme Court.

