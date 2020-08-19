Council members creating a dangerous precedent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Missoula City Council members Becerra and Von Lossberg have their way, the tourism promotion agency Destination Missoula must change its description of our city. No longer can that entity define Missoula as a “serene, welcoming, truly magical place.” Now we will be forever branded as the city of “systemic racism.” By calling our alleged racism “systemic,” they say that it permeates our entire city and its government, rather than existing only in the hearts of a few abhorrent individuals.

I have always believed, and still do, that Missoula is one of the most gender and race tolerant cities in the United States. I have lived here my entire life and I can't recall "systemic racism" ever existing in our community. I find it outrageous that two people who haven't will forever taint the good people of Missoula as systemically racist.