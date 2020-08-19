Council members creating a dangerous precedent

If Missoula City Council members Becerra and Von Lossberg have their way, the tourism promotion agency Destination Missoula must change its description of our city. No longer can that entity define Missoula as a “serene, welcoming, truly magical place.” Now we will be forever branded as the city of “systemic racism.” By calling our alleged racism “systemic,” they say that it permeates our entire city and its government, rather than existing only in the hearts of a few abhorrent individuals.
I have always believed, and still do, that Missoula is one of the most gender and race tolerant cities in the United States. I have lived here my entire life and I can't recall "systemic racism" ever existing in our community. I find it outrageous that two people who haven't will forever taint the good people of Missoula as systemically racist.
If we truly are, and have been a racist community, why did they wait until June 15, 2020, to create their “ad hoc committee to address systemic racism” that they perceive to be here? Von Lossberg joined the City Council in 2013, and Becerra in 2017. Evidently, June 15 was the date when they bought into the local Black Lives Matter protesters' argument that our great police force must be defunded, and that we Missoulians are systemic racists. And that we are also responsible for the indigenous women who have turned up missing and have been murdered on the nearby reservations. They judged us by the May 25 brutal actions of a police officer Derek Chauven in Minneapolis, some 1,200 miles from Missoula.
I attended the July 25 Black Lives Matter rally at the Missoula County Courthouse, and I asked several participants if they could cite one instance of racism they had experienced in Missoula. The only example they continually pointed to was the action of the one individual who unlawfully restrained a black youth. However, that man's action did not take place until June 5, seven days after the beginning of their May 29 protest.
Council person Becerra, who chairs her newly created “ad hoc committee to address systematic racism,” and council president von Lossberg, now seek $100,000 of our tax dollars as reparations to expose our racial sins and to recondition us through a series of attitude adjustments. As Becerra stated on Aug. 12, our tax dollars would be used “to begin supportive work that will get us to much-needed positive change.”
Evidently, she and Von Lossberg will decide when we have reached that point. Until they do, expect another funding request next fiscal year. It could cost us plenty before they purge us of our “systemic racism.” And only their committee can decide who in our community is racist and who is not. They are creating a sinister and dangerous precedent for our future.
Gordon is a military historian and author and a lifelong resident of Missoula.
