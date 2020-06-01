Count on Trump to make a bad deal even worse

But unlike his reality show where he can simply yell “you’re fired,” federal regulations do not exist in a vacuum. In fact most of the regulations now on the books, which Trump wants to destroy, are the product of a long, complex process starting with Congressional approval of legislation that becomes law. Rule-making authority is then delegated to federal agencies to develop regulations that accomplish the purposes of the law.

The 1972 Clean Water Act, for example, directed the Environmental Protection Agency to promulgate regulations to ensure the nation has “swimmable/fishable” waters. To achieve that goal, the EPA had to determine what pollutants were being discharged that degraded water quality, where those pollutants were coming from, and what needed to be done to reduce or stop the pollution and improve the nation’s waters.

Thanks to those regulations, we’ve seen a 20% improvement in water quality, although about 40% of nation’s navigable waters are still too polluted to meet the “fishable/swimmable” standard.

Now think about how many regulations apply to building highways, keeping workers safe, air clean, food safe to eat, wastes contained, Superfund sites cleaned up, and you get some idea of the vast scope of the measures Trump and his cabal of corporate lobbyists are targeting.