Count on Trump to make a bad deal even worse

As coronavirus took the lives of 100,000 Americans, President Trump decided to issue an executive order directing federal agencies to slash federal regulations that “may inhibit economic recovery.” Trump continually brags about his ability to “make a deal” and he has done just that — taken a bad deal, the pandemic, and made it even worse. Unfortunately for the nation, abandoning long-held vital regulatory protections to assist his shaky re-election bid will leave us with damages that far outlive his occupancy of the Oval Office.
Using the false metric that addressing the suffering and deaths associated with the pandemic is the same as Trump’s ongoing and massive deregulatory disaster, the Order states: “Just as we continue to battle COVID-19 itself, so too must we now join together to overcome the effects the virus has had on our economy. Agencies should address this economic emergency by rescinding, modifying, waiving, or providing exemptions from regulations and other requirements that may inhibit economic recovery.”
Poof! Just like that Trump thinks he can simply tell the federal government to get rid of any regulations or “other requirements” that might somehow be holding back the economic recovery he so desperately needs by November. And once again, the president’s stunning lack of knowledge about how government actually works is embarrassingly on display.
But unlike his reality show where he can simply yell “you’re fired,” federal regulations do not exist in a vacuum. In fact most of the regulations now on the books, which Trump wants to destroy, are the product of a long, complex process starting with Congressional approval of legislation that becomes law. Rule-making authority is then delegated to federal agencies to develop regulations that accomplish the purposes of the law.
The 1972 Clean Water Act, for example, directed the Environmental Protection Agency to promulgate regulations to ensure the nation has “swimmable/fishable” waters. To achieve that goal, the EPA had to determine what pollutants were being discharged that degraded water quality, where those pollutants were coming from, and what needed to be done to reduce or stop the pollution and improve the nation’s waters.
Thanks to those regulations, we’ve seen a 20% improvement in water quality, although about 40% of nation’s navigable waters are still too polluted to meet the “fishable/swimmable” standard.
Now think about how many regulations apply to building highways, keeping workers safe, air clean, food safe to eat, wastes contained, Superfund sites cleaned up, and you get some idea of the vast scope of the measures Trump and his cabal of corporate lobbyists are targeting.
Montana still has some of the cleanest water in the nation, but now any industry can claim controlling their pollutants or keeping their workers safe “may inhibit economic recovery.” Anyone who thinks that won’t happen should remember how many large corporations just ripped off billions of the coronavirus relief funds intended for small businesses.
It’s certain the administration will be sued, but lawsuits can take years while the damaging effects of deregulation can happen quickly, last a long time, and be very expensive to remediate.
People living in polluted environments are more susceptible to coronavirus, yet following the issue of Trump’s order, Sen. Rubio (R-Florida) wrote: “Every regulation that was waived during this crisis should remain waived and we should begin repealing the most costly of the major regulations that have accumulated over the past decade.”
There’s no doubt the pandemic has crippled America. But leave it to Trump to make a very bad deal even worse as he makes our nation sicker and more polluted just to aid his re-election campaign.
George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.