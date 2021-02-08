Countering Daines' arguments for Keystone pipeline

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines recently commented and sent letters to constituents about the XL pipeline. His letter contained numbers and arguments for continuance of the project. However, after seeking additional information, I agree strongly with the decision to halt the XL pipeline. Putting efforts into increasing a mix of sustainable energy sources seems a better strategy for the creation of jobs, protecting the climate, and maintaining our current energy independence.

Daines’ letter asserts that there are currently 1,500 workers on the pipeline and that 11,000 jobs will be in place by the end of 2021. Others have pointed out that the influx of workers will also provide jobs for businesses in the area (e.g., restaurants, real estate). Nevertheless, although TC Energy made these claims, a State Department report (2014) concluded instead that the 10,400 estimated positions (temporary four- to eight-month jobs) would translate into 3,900 full-time equivalents over two years and that after that, only 50 positions (15 temporary) would be necessary to maintain the pipeline.