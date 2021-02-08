Countering Daines' arguments for Keystone pipeline

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines recently commented and sent letters to constituents about the XL pipeline. His letter contained numbers and arguments for continuance of the project. However, after seeking additional information, I agree strongly with the decision to halt the XL pipeline. Putting efforts into increasing a mix of sustainable energy sources seems a better strategy for the creation of jobs, protecting the climate, and maintaining our current energy independence.
Daines’ letter asserts that there are currently 1,500 workers on the pipeline and that 11,000 jobs will be in place by the end of 2021. Others have pointed out that the influx of workers will also provide jobs for businesses in the area (e.g., restaurants, real estate). Nevertheless, although TC Energy made these claims, a State Department report (2014) concluded instead that the 10,400 estimated positions (temporary four- to eight-month jobs) would translate into 3,900 full-time equivalents over two years and that after that, only 50 positions (15 temporary) would be necessary to maintain the pipeline.
Daines indicates that the company promises net-zero emissions by 2023, the in-service date for the XL pipeline. The existing pipeline carries 550,000 barrels of tar sands crude each day; the proposed pipeline would transport 830,000 barrels over 1209 miles from Hardisty, Alberta, through Montana and South Dakota to Steele City, Nebraska. Between 2007 and 2010, leaks from pipelines moving tar sands oil through the US spilled three times the amount from pipelines carrying conventional crude. Such pipelines have leaked more than a dozen times. On October 31, 2019, a pipeline was shut down after a spill of more than 378,000 gallons. A TC Energy study (2020) revealed that stored anti-corrosion coating supplies are defective. Tar sands oil spills are notoriously more difficult to clean up (such as the 2010 spill in Kalamazoo, Michigan). Moreover, the new pipeline would cross Nebraska’s Ogallala Aquifer, which supplies 30% of the nation’s irrigation water.
The climate effects of tar sands oil itself are also of concern. Tar sands oil emits 17% more carbon, according to the EPA (2014; now revised to 5-20% higher), translating to 178.3 million metric tons of greenhouse gasses annually. In addition, more energy is required to extract oil from the Alberta sands than traditional drilling.
I have read that only a 1.2-mile section has been completed in Montana (AP, 5/21/21). Across the US about 3.3 million barrels per day of pipeline capacity have been added since 2012 alone—five times more oil than the Canada-to-Texas Keystone line would carry. This seems the right time to halt the XL pipeline and work toward creating additional jobs and infrastructure necessary to a mix of sustainable and cleaner industries. According to the 2019 U.S. Energy Employment Report (USEER), 611,000 Americans now work in zero-emission technology industries, including renewables.
In closing, I worry about the boom/bust tradition in the energy sector. In North Dakota the fracking industry took off in a remarkable fashion. Williston, North Dakota, saw a tripling in their population. Jobs were plentiful, while housing was not. In 2014 the price of oil dropped from $108 to $40 making a problem for the companies drilling in ND. But in 2017-19 tax revenues to the state climbed to $4.6 billion, 52% of the state’s revenue. Now the state is losing approximately $300,000/day in expected revenue as COVID has affected oil prices and sales. On Oct. 3, 2019, there were 58 active rigs; on Oct. 3, 2020, there were 11, an 80% decrease.
Basing the state’s economy on a booming industry seems to make sense in good times, but as a long-term solution to economic woes, the strategy seems flawed.
Arlene Walker-Andrews, retired, is a professor emeritus in psychology and former associate provost.