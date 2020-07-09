Court ruling blocks sport hunting of grizzly bears

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling on July 8 on the litigation over the 2018 delisting of the Yellowstone grizzly bear population under the Endangered Species Act, affirming a District Court order that blocked the delisting of the great bears and kept them listed as a "threatened species" under the Endangered Species Act. The ruling keeps grizzly bears under federal management, and blocks sport hunting of the bears in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.

This is a major victory for the embattled Yellowstone grizzly bear population, and a big win for science. The court clearly recognized that the Fish and Wildlife Service was bowing to political pressure from the states in stripping grizzlies of their ESA protections, while ignoring the very clear scientific evidence that this bear population is too small and too isolated to be assured of long-term survival.

The Circuit Court ruled that because there were no concrete, enforceable mechanisms in place to ensure long-term genetic health of the Yellowstone grizzly, the district court correctly concluded that the 2017 Rule was arbitrary and capricious in that regard. The Circuit Court also affirmed that “FWS’s decision to drop the commitment to recalibration in the conservation strategy violated the ESA because it was the result of political pressure by the states rather than having been based on the best scientific and commercial data.