COVID-19 kindness will see Montana through

As state and local public health responders work around the clock to contain coronavirus spread, one thing is spreading — COVID-19 kindness.

As Montanans, we look out for each other and folks are stepping up. Public Health is telling the public what it’s doing to stop the virus every step of the way, so our families, friends and neighbors can make knowledge-based decisions. News reporters are working 14-hour days to inform the public. A number of news organizations have lifted paywalls, putting public good before profits.

Montanans are heeding emergency guidance like social distancing and closures, despite financial hardships and disruption to their lives and livelihoods. One constituent I talked with lives with pain, yet is not complaining that her elective surgery to ease the pain was canceled. Another woman, in tears and heartbroken, told me how she can’t visit her family member in assisted living because of the quarantine there.