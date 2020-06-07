COVID-19 underscores need for Equal Rights Amendment

We can’t let the COVID-19 pandemic overcome our efforts to finish this fight for constitutional equality. Thirty-eight states are needed to ratify the ERA for this amendment to become a reality; however, Congress had set a deadline of 1982 for state ratification. On Feb. 13, 2020, the House of Representatives passed Joint Resolution 79 that removes that deadline. Now the Senate must do the same by passing Senate Joint Resolution 6, introduced with bipartisan support, including Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Women have made significant progress toward equality over the years. However, women continue to battle systematic discrimination in the form of unequal pay, workplace harassment and domestic violence, to name a few. Tackling these issues will take more than reactionary legislative solutions that can be undone by later legislation. We must address the root cause of inequality by amending the U.S. Constitution. The ERA will pave the way for further legislative progress towards gender equality and will allow the courts to closely scrutinize sex-based discrimination.