Cowboy up, mask up: Stop COVID and keep Montana open

COVID primarily spreads through small droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or even talks. This is especially concerning when we are in buildings. Not only will a mask help prevent you from getting COVID, but it will help stop the spread if you have the disease. More than 10 states currently require a mask for public health and safety. The consequences of COVID far outweigh any inconvenience wearing a mask may bring. Just remember, it is a selfless task to wear a mask.

We also urge the public to practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet apart and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people. This includes in your homes. There have been documented cases of spread through activities like church or social gatherings where entire groups have been infected, including some truly heartbreaking stories of entire families that have been sickened, or where people are left to die alone due to quarantine. Think about your actions and the consequences they may have when it comes to spreading this disease to your loved ones, family, coworkers or community. It is far better to be 6 feet apart, rather than 6 feet under.