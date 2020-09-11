Creating a new conservation-focused model for Montana

A re-energized FWP would be conservation-focused, holistic, responsive to the public. All Montanans would fund FWP, not solely hunters and anglers.

That does not mean an end to hunting, far from it. It simply means a larger vision of what wildlife means to society, what it means to the health of our rivers and forests, our prairies. It is a focus on preservation of species and habitat designed to favor wildlife over special interests. The mandate to support all species, always erring on the side of wildlife, would help deter influence by politicians and those that try to control nature.

In a world that is losing species to extinction daily and with only 3% of the world’s wild animals remaining, we cannot afford more destruction of predators for rancher’s desires. Trapping has no place in a modern world; it’s indiscriminate and indefensible. When we kill wolves and disrupt their packs, predation is more likely to occur, yet FWP encourages it. We continue to kill grizzly bears at alarming rates and continue to destroy key habitat to logging and roads, to motorized recreation and snowmobiles. The plight of the grizzly requires far more advocacy and bold action, yet FWP is pushing for a hunting season, when it should be working in support of critical wildlife corridors that give species like grizzly bears the chance at long-term survival.