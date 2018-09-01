Have you noticed how busy you are, now more than ever? Life seems to have sped up and shows no sign of slowing down. There is a reason for this and I’d like to share a way to perceive your reality that may help you cope and feel less stressed.
We are experiencing a tremendous expansion and increase of creativity in our world. The internet, inventions, points of view and the way people live their lives are all a product of this expansion. We are the creators of our reality and we are creating more than ever. We are also setting the foundations of reality for tomorrow.
When I was a child the Crayola crayon box contained seven colors. One doll, one pair of shoes, a few subjects in school — that was all we knew and we were content. Now we have an increased awareness that is readily revealing itself in multiple ways within us and in our society. We feel this expansion with the multiple directions we are required to participate and have expertise in order to function on a daily basis. At last count, Crayola offers 120 crayon colors. Sherwin Williams has 20 shades of white. We have more options in the grocery store, we can buy blueberries year round; life is a multiple choice test with no correct answers. We have an expertise with computers, cell phones, the TV, internet, ATMs and more. We have more of the world available to navigate and it surrounds us all the time. This is just a small example of the busyness within our world and consequently you and I are discovering that this has a cost, has a repercussion within our consciousness.
Getting thrown off balance in any fashion, whether it’s having too many choices to make or the constant busyness in our lives, is only a symptom of disconnecting with our essential self — Soul.
What is Soul? It’s who you are. We are all sparks of God, the divine residing in a physical body having a spiritual experience — this lifetime. The best part is that we exist because God loves us. When I accept that as my sole (Soul) reality, everything else seems of less importance. I gain strength, knowingness and a greater capacity for love. I know who I am, what I want and decisions are effortless — it is essentially listening to your inner guidance and following your heart. Soul doesn’t know busyness, anxiety, doubt or fear or any negative emotions. That is your mind. Busyness is the routine of existence that has no greater power than that which we give it.
Does busyness seem overwhelming and stressful to you at times?
Tapping into your knowingness as Soul, not your mind, allows for spiritual freedom with the power to shape your reality. Spiritual freedom is your birthright as Soul. A tool to help you navigate the domain of Spirit is through the HU. If you’re not yet familiar with the sound of Soul, may I make an introduction? HU is a love song to God. You may be familiar with OM — the sound of the mental plane. HU moves you beyond your mind. The sound of HU is the sound of the Soul Plane, where we exist as pure Spirit. Pronounced like the name Hugh, it may be sung quietly to yourself or out loud with a long drawn out breath.
Singing HU is a simple spiritual exercise. It will help you expand your awareness and bring a sense of peace and tranquility into your life. The sound of Soul will help you reconnect to your Truth, your heart and the heart of God. There is no stress in the realms of the divine. The benefits are worth exploring in your journey of spiritual freedom.