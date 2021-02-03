Crime victims cannot alter sentences of offenders

When it comes to parole, the potential of an offender’s release presents significant emotional and, in many instances, very real safety concerns for the victims of the offense for which the offender is serving a sentence. Affording victims the right to be heard at this moment ensures that they know release may happen; understand why, when and how it may happen; and can share information with the releasing authority that can inform its decision. If an offender is to be released, hearing from crime victims may assist with setting release conditions that ensure the safety of the victims and the community. These conditions can range from geographic restrictions, no contact orders and electronic monitoring. Potentially lifesaving conditions.

Importantly, in every jurisdiction where a crime victim has a right to be heard the ultimate release decision is left in the hands of the releasing authority. Crime victims have no veto authority, nor does their opinion or safety concern legally out weight other factors taken into consideration for release.