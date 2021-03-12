Crossing the line In Helena

Rep. Ron Marshall is running an attack on smoking laws, trying to repeal the power of various levels of government to control vaping. Mr. Marshall owns several vaping shops. This is an outright attack on our health and on our kids, so that he can radically grow his own business. Even by the notoriously lax ethical standards of the Montana Legislature, this is outrageous.

There are a number of other bills of the same ilk. In my opinion, the only committee that should hear them is the Ethics Committee, and the only decision to be made is whether to censure these legislators for blatant self-dealing.

In my experience, an organization’s culture starts at the top, so we should not ignore the fact that our new Governor’s highest political priority for 15 years has been a tax cut for himself, which he has now arranged. And it is common knowledge in Helena that Mr. Speaker Galt is behind a bill to allow for cigar-smoking bars, because in addition to owning the purple mountain majesty he also owns a bar that he wants to upgrade to allow cigar smoking. He at least had the decorum to have somebody else carry that one.