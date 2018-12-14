The success of Montana’s agriculture industry is dependent upon water and water right certainty. It is easily the single most important resource for people across Montana, which is why ratification of the negotiated Montana Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact is critical.
Contrary to what compact opponents are saying, the negotiated CSKT compact provides water right certainty, protects Montana’s water users, and ensures a reliable source of water. When the Flathead Reservation was established, water rights were reserved through a federal treaty. The federally reserved water rights of the tribes must, by law, be defined and quantified either through a negotiated agreement or through litigation in the Montana Water Court. The negotiated CSKT water compact defines the water rights and settles the legal claims of the CSKT, preventing long-term costly litigation and uncertainty.
Recently, compact opponents have proposed to replace the long-negotiated CSKT water compact that was developed through extensive public participation with a quickly crafted proposal that was developed without general public participation. Their proposal ignores the fact that a negotiated settlement requires acceptance and approval by all parties.
The CSKT water compact, which was passed with bipartisan support in the Montana Legislature, after many years of negotiation, is currently awaiting congressional ratification. The compact provides protection for all existing water rights, prevents decades of expensive litigation and provides certainty to water users across our state.
Comparatively, the proposal recently developed by those who oppose the CSKT compact was constructed without tribal, state and federal parties at the table and without general public comment. If this proposal were to upend the existing negotiated agreement, it would most certainly open the flood gates to possibly decades of expensive litigation — putting the water rights of farmers, ranchers and water users across our state at risk.
We respectfully encourage our congressional delegation to carefully consider the extensive benefits that implementing the long-negotiated Montana CSKT water compact will have for Montana’s agriculture industry and move compact ratification forward, while soundly rejecting the proposal from compact opponents that was quickly developed without tribal, state, federal or general public participation.