According to Jean Curtiss, a new bridge is the best option (guest column, Feb. 19. After assessing the qualities of our new commission, she gets to the matter at hand. She was the commissioner who nominated Maclay Bridge to be replaced. She accepted the pre-Montana Environmental Policy Act/National Environmental Policy Act preliminary alternative for a new South Avenue Bridge, better known as the Maclay Bridge Planning Study. She signed the agreement to pay back the federal funds if the county stopped the project without a legitimate reason, and she hired a consultant to conduct the MEPA/NEPA analysis.
Throughout this debate, Curtiss has not listened to anyone who expresses opinions or current facts different from her own. The replacement effort began in 1994 when it was examined under an environmental assessment. As now, local opposition was huge, the funding was cut so the EA was never completed by the Federal Highway Administration with a Finding of No Significant Impact. Then she nominated Maclay Bridge for replacement in 2002.
In the meantime, development patterns had changed. Though the EA is not valid, she continues to accept the conclusions as if they still applied. The Maclay Bridge Planning Study was based on traffic analysis from a 10-year period that ended in 2010, at the traffic peak. Those base numbers have never been updated in the consultant's current report, yet Montana Department of Transportation records show a third less traffic now.
Unlike the South Avenue Bridge, rehabilitation of Maclay Bridge imposes no additional improvement requirements on South Avenue or other service roads if a waiver by the county relaxes alignment standards based on historic use. It is effectively a status quo upgrade. South Avenue Bridge introduces safety hazards that must be mitigated, potentially at county taxpayer expense.
Curtiss was happy to sign the Project Specific Agreement with MDT with its “payback” clause even though research into similar agreements in Washington, Oregon, Nevada and elsewhere show imposition of no similar clauses. A new bridge at the west end of South Avenue was the predetermined outcome for consultants hired under her watch.
Curtiss says that when all the independent experts from many disciplines come to the same conclusion, the decision made is pretty clear. Yet independent experts have been ignored, including bridge rehabilitation engineers and a traffic analysis expert we brought to Missoula to consider this project. And yes, they did find a significant gap in the analysis of data.
Maclay Bridge Alliance is prepared to show that the environmental analysis claimed by Curtiss to be thorough and complete is neither thorough nor complete. We are prepared to show that the “payback” clause of the PSA is pre-decisional, and therefore not valid. We are prepared to show that Big Fork in Flathead County is successful in using Off-System Bridge funding to pay for a single-lane bridge with higher traffic count than Maclay. We can show that the South Avenue Bridge option would require improvements to South Avenue pegged at $1.9 million by the Maclay Bridge Planning Study.
Additionally safety improvements will be necessary for Blue Mountain Road and Big Flat Road to cope with induced traffic. This work could be required at county expense.
Copies of professionally prepared reports were forwarded to Missoula County commissioners including Curtiss, Public Works and their consultant, MDT and FHWA.
Our reports and plans can be found at http//maclaybridgealliance.org.