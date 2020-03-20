Cutting emissions has positive effects beyond saving the world

The Missoulian Territory section “Ramping up the urgency” (March 15) was timely regarding the negative consequences of global warming. But, for discussion purposes, suppose the climate change deniers are correct and human-induced climate change (which most scientists agree upon), is not true. Wouldn’t we have a healthier and better world by cutting emissions of CO2, methane, etc., anyway? Positive ramifications include better urban air quality — consequently, so would world health, and in places like China, India, Mexico City, air quality improvement would be striking!

Reducing fossil fuel emissions may slow rising sea level (which affect coastal cities) resulting in less land loss, even if the number and severity of storms do not change. These effects could save lives, property and money. Fossil fuels are necessary, however, for the chemical industry, but we need to use them carefully. By using less fossil fuels we can extend their “lives” for the petrochemical industry. This would occur as we transition into renewable energy sources for a world that will increase to over 11 billion people in just a few years.